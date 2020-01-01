Osimhen returns to Lille line-up for Olympique Marseille clash

After suffering an injury against Angers, the Nigerian attacker will start in the Great Danes’ French top-flight tie against the Phocaeans

Victor Osimhen has returned to line-up for the Great Danes’ clash with Olympique .

La composition des Dogues pour ce #LOSCOM ?



Elle est là 👊 pic.twitter.com/miZFN0DdsC — LOSC (@losclive) February 16, 2020

The international suffered an injury for Christophe Galtier’s men in their last outing, where they silenced 2-0.Before making his way out of the encounter at Stade Raymond-Kopa, Osimhen had given his side the lead in the 14th minute before Renato Sanches sealed victory 15 minutes from full-time.

It will be his 23rd Lille appearance since his move from Royal Charleroi for a club-record fee.



Victory for the Galtier’s side against Andre Villas-Boas’ men will see them jump to third position in the French elite division log.