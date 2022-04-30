Osimhen, Koulibaly shine as Napoli recover from Empoli's embarrassment to down Sassuolo

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Senegal’s Kalidou Koulibally scored as Napoli bagged a 6-1 win over Sassuolo in a Serie A game on Sunday.

As the Super Eagles star scored and provided an assist, the Teranga Lions captain found the back of the net with the opener as Napoli, who suffered a 3-2 loss to Empoli in their last game, bounced back in a big way.

Koulibaly scored the opener in the seventh minute as Lorenzo Insigne provided him with an assist.

With an assist from Insigne again, Osimhen found the net in the 15th minute as Napoli – who surprisingly lost their previous game against Empoli despite taking a 2-0 lead - doubled the score in favour of the third-placed outfit.

Osimhen was involved in a goal when he provided the assist for Hirving Lozano, who scored the third one for the dominant home side in the 19th minute as they took a commanding lead.

Two minutes later, Dries Mertens – with Mario Rui’s assist – struck to give Napoli a 4-0 advantage before the half-hour mark.

Maxime Lopez and Davide Frattesi of Sassuolo were yellow-carded in the 18th and 53rd minutes when they were already trailing by 4-0.

Mertens scored his second in the afternoon when he found the back of the net in the 54th minute to give his side a commanding 5-0 lead. This time around, Fabian Ruiz created the chance that gave Mertens his brace.

Amir Rrahmani scored the sixth for the rampant Napoli in the 80th minute, with Giovanni Di Lorenzo creating the chance for him. However, Napoli were denied a clean sheet when Sassuolo, in the 87th minute, struck through Lopez.

Osimhen was withdrawn when Luciano Spalletti made three changes in the 77th minute. Eljif came on for the Nigerian, while Diego Demme and Matteo Politano replaced Ruiz and Lozano, respectively.

Sassuolo’s changes saw Matheus Henrique, Gregoire Defrel, Kaan Ayhan, and Francesco Magnanelli come on for Filip Đuricic, Gianluca Scamacca, Vlad Chiriches, and Frattesi.