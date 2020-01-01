Osimhen handed first Napoli start against Genoa

The Nigerian forward will be making his home debut for Gennaro Gattuso’s men when they take on the Griffin on Sunday afternoon

Victor Osimhen has been handed his first start in Sunday’s encounter against .

The international, alongside 's Kalidou Koulibaly and 's Faouzi Ghoulam, were among the 23 players listed by manager Gennaro Gattuso for Sunday’s game against the Griffin.

Now, he will lead the Blues’ attack alongside Hirving Lozano and Dries Mertens in a 4-3-3 formation.

The ex- player made his first competitive appearance in the 2-0 win at as the Blues commenced their 2020-21 campaign on a winning note.

After a goalless affair at Stadio Ennio Tardini, Gattuso brought in the forward for Diego Demme two minutes past the hour mark.

It did not take too long for the Nigerian’s presence to be felt as he took a slight touch off Lozano’s cross which fell into the path of the club’s all-time top scorer Mertens, for the opening goal in the 64th minute.

The game was pushed back by three hours after Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin tested positive for coronavirus.

Osimhen joined Napoli on a five-year deal in July after an impressive debut season in with Lille, where he scored 13 goals in 27 appearances.