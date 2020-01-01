Osimhen couldn't sleep after scoring first Champions League goal against Chelsea

The Super Eagles striker recalled the night at Stade Pierre-Mauroy when he opened his goal account in the European competition against the Blues

forward Victor Osimhen said he could not sleep after scoring his first goal in the Uefa against .

Osimhen scored his side’s only goal in the encounter that ended 2-1 in favour of the Premier League outfit back in October.

After his debut outing against , the 21-year-old led Lille's frontline against Frank Lampard's side, and he cancelled out Tammy Abraham's opener in the 33rd minute but Willian's 77th-minute goal condemned the hosts to defeat.

Before Lille’s elimination from the tournament, Osimhen scored two goals in five matches, however, he remembers how he celebrated his maiden strike in the elite European competition.

“I didn't sleep after scoring my first scoring my first Champions League goal because after the game, we had a free day the following day,” Osimhen told Nigeria Info.

“I couldn't sleep, when I go home whether we lose or win, I always go down on my knees to thank God. So I was thanking God when I got home, it is a memory that will linger forever and I called my friends and spoke with them until I slept off.

“Many of my friends are Chelsea fans, so they told me they don't care if Chelsea win or not that I'm going to score my team's only goal.”

Later in December, Lille travelled to London for the return fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge but the Nigerian forward was an unused substitute as his side bowed to a 2-0 loss.

Despite the snub by Christophe Galtier, Osimhen expressed his joy after parading the Blues’ home ground where his football idol Didier Drogba etched his name in the club’s history books.

“I was happy to be at Stamford Bridge, when I walked on to the pitch. I called all my friends via conference call that I was on the pitch because I was happy to be on the grass where my idol Drogba scored many goals. I cherished the moment,” he added.