Osimhen: Barcelona and Real Madrid target could leave Lille next year

The Super Eagles forward has been attracting interest from top European clubs following his impressive debut campaign in France

president Gerard Lopez has revealed that Victor Osimhen will be at the club for the 2020-21 season amid reported interest from giants and .

Osimhen joined the Great Danes from Charleroi on a five-year deal in the summer and has already established himself in Christophe Galtier’s team as the highest scoring player.

The 21-year-old has scored 13 goals in 25 matches so far this campaign and is the third-joint top scorer in the French top-flight with PSG’s Neymar.

With interest growing in Osimhen across Europe, Lopez admitted that the club might not be able to control some factors when a lucrative offer comes after next season.

“Osimhen will be at Lille next season. Afterwards, there are factors that I cannot control, such as the fact that a club arrives and offers a salary six or eight times higher than what we can offer,” Lopez told RTL, via Foot Mercato.

“But I think that sometimes, it is better not to take a big salary and wait until next season.”

After firing blanks against on Saturday, the international will be aiming to return to the score sheet when Lille travel to for their next Ligue 1 match on Sunday.