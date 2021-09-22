'His athletic strength can be devastating' – Osimhen is Lukaku’s ‘heir’, says Zola

The Italian football great has compared the Nigerian frontman and the Chelsea star ahead of the Parthenopeans’ clash with Sampdoria

Victor Osimhen’s athletic strength can be devastating, according to Gianfranco Zola, who has described the Napoli striker as Romelu Lukaku’s "heir".

The Nigeria international took his tally for the season to three in four matches after finding the net in the Parthenopeans’ 4-0 triumph over Udinese on Monday night.

Prior to his effort against the White and Blacks, Osimhen had gotten a brace as Luciano Spalletti’s men played out a 2-2 draw with Leicester City in a Uefa Europa Cup fixture.

The final result at Stadio Friuli saw the Naples-based outfit lead the Italian top-flight log, having accrued 12 points from four matches, with a heavyweight encounter against Sampdoria up next.

Ahead of Napoli’s clash with Roberto D'Aversa’s Blue-circled at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, the former club striker gave an assessment of Spalletti’s squad.

“Napoli are really strong in every department,” Zola told La Gazzetta Dello Sport per Football Italia.

“They have [Victor] Osimhen, Insigne and Politano upfront, the quality in midfield, a solid defence with Kalidou Koulibaly and two reliable goalkeepers. I can’t see weak points in their team.

“I didn’t know Osimhen when he arrived last year, but I’ve studied him a little and I’ve discovered a talented player.

“His movements are so good, and his athletic strength can be devastating. He is Lukaku’s heir, he is still young and with room for improvement.”

Following his impressive debut season at Ligue 1 outfit Lille, Osimhen who scored 18 goals in 38 appearances in the 2019-20 season, joined the Italian side in a deal reported to be worth €50 million (£45m/$59m).

His display was recently lauded by former Italy striker Giuseppe Signori, who pointed out similarities between the Super Eagle and Didier Drogba.

“They look a lot like each other physically and technically,” he told Tuttomercatoweb.

“He is good, he has everything: technique, strength, elevation, speed and power.

“He's a player who is still young and has room for improvement, and I think he showed a part of what he can do [against Leicester City].”

Osimhen is expected to lead Napoli’s attack against Sampdoria as victory would see them remain at the summit of the Serie A table.