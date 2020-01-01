Osimhen a No. 9 any club would 'love' to have – Amokachi

The former Nigeria international is in awe of the Napoli striker while predicting a bright future ahead of him barring any injury setbacks

Daniel Amokachi has hailed Victor Osimhen as “quality” player and claims he is a striker any team would “love” to sign.

The Nigerian forward was ’s hero in Sunday’s Italian elite division fixture against , as Gennaro Gattuso’s Blues recorded a 1-0 triumph.

Thanks to an assist from Hirving Lozano, Osimhen headed the Mexican forward’s cross past goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski in the 23rd minute – and that proved to be the only goal at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Nevertheless, he was replaced in the 82nd minute for Andrea Petagna after a fine shift.

With that, the 21-year-old now boasts of two goals in six Italian top-flight games for the Stadio San Paolo giants in the ongoing 2020-21 campaign.

Amokachi, a key member of the revered 1994 class of Super Eagles, is a keen admirer of the striker and believes he would be a fine addition to any team in the world, while foreseeing a bright future for him barring any major injuries.

“We all know he is a quality player no doubt about that. He is a No. 9 any club would love to have in their team,” Amokachi told Goal.

“The future is in his hands and injury-free, he will keep flying.”

Victory for Gattuso’s men take them to third on the log with 14 points from seven games played so far.

The 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup Golden Boot winner, who scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for in the 2019-20 season, moved to Naples in a deal reported to be worth €50 million (£45m/$59m).

He had been linked with several top European clubs following his impressive goalscoring run for the outfit.

The 10 times-capped Nigerian forward first moved to Europe in 2017 with in the , before moving to Charleroi in , initially on loan and then in a permanent transfer.

He was hugely impressive in Belgium as he managed 36 goals in 37 appearances, earning him a €14m (£13m/$17m) move to the Mastiffs.

Osimhen, who boasts of four international goals, is expected to lead Gernot Rohr’s attacking setup when they take on Sierra Leone in a double-header 2022 qualification.