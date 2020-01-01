Oshoala scores four for Barcelona in rout of Tacon

The Madrid based outfit were torn apart once again as four-goal Nigeria international-inspired the leaders to victory

Asisat Oshoala was in blistering form, scoring four goals as she led to a 6-0 victory against Tacon in Saturday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola contest.

Oshoala's feat included a hat-trick - her first in competitive professional football - scoring a brace in each half of the match.

The international set a personal scoring record, coming on the heels of winning the African Women's Player of the Year for the fourth time to equal compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha.

The 25-year-old, who scored a brace to inspire the Calatan giants to a 3-1 triumph at last Sunday, opened the scoring for the visitors just after two minutes into the encounter.

In the 19th minute, Oshoala bagged her brace thanks to an assist for Jenni Hermoso who had doubled the lead two minutes earlier before Marta Torrejon made it four, from Lieke Martens' cross.

After the break, the Super Falcons captain netted her first professional treble two minutes after the restart and grabbed her fourth in the 63rd minute to wrap the big win for Lluis Cortes' side.

Oshoala lasted the entire duration of the encounter as her laudable feat on Saturday has taken her to 14 goals in 14 games, including six goals in two matches in 2020.

@AsisatOshoala 2020 timeline -



On Sunday: 2 goals vs Athletic Club off the bench - 10 goals in 13 games



Tuesday, won African Women's Player of the Year for a record-equalling fourth time



Saturday, 4 goals vs Tacon after the award - Now, 14 goals in 14 games #Incredible #FCB pic.twitter.com/IvRFfVRokX — Samuel Ahmadu (@sam4wigan) January 11, 2020

On the other hand, compatriot Osinachi Ohale was in action from start to finish but her presence could not save Tacon from a heavy back-to-back defeat to the Spanish top-flight leaders.

The big win helps Barcelona maintain their seven-point gap at the top of the log and Oshoala will hope to continue his impressive goalscoring run at home against on January 18.