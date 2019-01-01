Oshoala, Kgatlana, Chawinga and Nchout top African Women's Player of the Year shortlist

The governing body has put out a 10-woman shortlist for the 2019 award, with the Barcelona and Valerenga stars making the cut

Asisat Oshoala is eyeing a fourth African Women's Player of the Year prize after making the nominees list announced by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) for the 2019 award.

Oshoala, won three of the last five prizes after exploits at the U20 World Cup in 2014, African Women's Cup of Nations success in 2016 and a fine outing with Dalian Quanjian in in 2017.

Another win will see the star become the second to be handed the continent's Women's Player of the Year four times in history, tieing with compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha.

The 25-year-old faces rivalry from Ajara Nchout, who inspired to the Round of 16 in the World Cup and the Olympic Qualifiers final stages. She also helped Valerenga to a ticket and Norwegian Cup runners-up spot, scoring 15 goals.

Holder Thembi Kgatlana, who scored 's only goal at the Women's World Cup in and netted six times in 14 games for Beijing Phoenix in also made the 10-strong list, alongside compatriot Refiloe Jane, who led Banyana Banyana to the Cosafa Women's Cup triumph.

Article continues below

Jiangsu Suning and Malawi forward Tabitha Chawinga, who made the list in two previous seasons, alongside colleague Elizabeth Addo of were included, having won a quadruple in China.

Meanwhile, Cameroon's Aboudi Onguene, who won a maiden Russian title with is on the list, along with Tenerife forward Ange N'Guessan of Cote d'Ivoire as well as Nigeria duo of goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and forward Uchenna Kanu.

For the Women's Team of the Year category, Olympic qualifiers Zambia and Cameroon were joined by winners South Africa, Wafu Cup champions Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire and .

🇨🇲 The Nominees

🇨🇮 for the Best

🇰🇪 Women's National

🇳🇬 Team of the

🇿🇦 the Year

🇿🇲 #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/h96MJmFu2c — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 24, 2019

Cameroon's Alain Djeumfa and Zambia's Bruce Nwape top the Women's Coach of the Year shortlist, along with Nigeria's Thomas Dennerby, Kenya's David Ouma and South Africa's Desiree Ellis.

- Djeumfa

- Ouma

- Mwape

- Toure

- Ellis

- Dennerby



The 6⃣ possible winners of the Women's Coach of the Year #CAFAwards2019 🏆 pic.twitter.com/doy4JLMQHH — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 24, 2019

The nomination will be pruned to three players, coaches, teams later this year, while the winners will be announced during the Awards Gala ceremony billed for Cairo, on January 7, 2019.