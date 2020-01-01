Oshoala grabs brace to inspire Barcelona to victory over Deportivo La Coruna

The Nigeria international played a significant role as Llius Cortes' team clinched their 10th win of the season on Tuesday

Asisat Oshoala scored twice as secured a 6-1 victory over Deportivo La Coruna in Tuesday’s Spanish Primera Iberdrola game.

Before the encounter, the international scored her sixth goal in five consecutive matches in a 6-0 win at last Sunday.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old was handed her sixth start of the season and made a vital contribution to help Lluis Cortes' team end 2020 on a high, with the 10th consecutive win this season.

More teams

Jenni Hermoso opened the scoring with her eighth goal of the season for Barcelona in the 20th minute thanks to an assist from Melanie Serrano.

The visitors continued the scoring when Mariona Caldentey set up Hermoso to bag her brace of the match five minutes later.

In the 27th minute, Lieke Martens raced down the left flank before sending through a perfect cross for Oshoala to head in a third.

Eight minutes later, Martens bagged her second assist of the game as she teed up Aitana Bonmati for a fourth of the contest for Barcelona.

After the half-time break, Oshoala hit her brace and Barca's fifth of the tie following an assist from Caldentey five minutes into the second half.

Deportivo, however, pulled one back when Rosalia Muino played Alba Merino through to reduce the deficit in the 64th minute.

Some 12 minutes from full-time, Marta Torrejon wrapped up the incredible year for the champions when she netted a sixth of the match.

The win ensured Barcelona opened a two-point lead at the top of the Spanish Iberdrola table after gathering 30 points from 10 games.

Article continues below

Oshoala was in action for the duration of the encounter and has now scored nine goals in 10 league games this season for Barcelona.

Her latest brace saw her finish 2020 on a high, scoring 29 goals in 27 competitive matches for Barcelona during the outgoing year.

On return from the Christmas break, the Catalans will begin the new year at home against on January 6, and Oshoala will hope to continue from where she left off in 2020.