Oshoala continues title dreams with Barcelona as Spain host Women's Champions League mini-tournament

The Super Falcons star will aim to secure her maiden European diadem with the Catalans this summer

Asisat Oshoala will aim to help to a maiden European title as Spanish city San Sebastian will host this season's Uefa Women's final on August 30.

On Wednesday, Uefa announced the Champions League for the 2019-20 season will be completed as a mini-competition from the quarter-final onward since its suspension due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Uefa also disclosed that two Spanish cities - Bilbao's San Mames Stadium in Bilbao and San Sebastian's Anoeta Stadium - will be used as the host venues for the final stages from August 21-30.

More teams

"Teams will be allowed to register three new players on their List A for the remainder of the 2019/20 season, provided such players were already registered and eligible for the club since the last registration deadline (18 March 2020)," Uefa also revealed.

"List A will still only be able to contain a maximum of 25 players. It will not be possible for clubs to register newly-transferred players.

"Five substitutions will be allowed in all the remaining matches in season 2019/20, in accordance with the temporary change to the Laws of the Game, whereas the number of substitutions for season 2020/21 will remain at three."

The development will come as positive news for Oshoala and Barcelona as they chase their maiden European crown after missing out on the title in 2019 following a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of in the final

Despite the defeat, Oshoala made history as she became the first African to score in a Uefa Women's Champions League final after she came on late to net a consolation goal for the Catalans.

The international, who won her fourth African Women's Player of the Year crown in January, continued her excellent form for Barcelona as she celebrated her first league title this season.



So far, the 25-year-old has scored 26 goals in 25 matches in all competitions this season to help Luis Cortes' side secure their first league title in five years, without recording a defeat in 21 matches.

Having won two titles this season, the Super Falcons captain will shift focus on inspiring Barcelona to a continental success as they face Spanish rivals in the quarter-final in August.

Article continues below

Beside Atletico facing off against Barcelona, Lyon are due to battle , and Glasgow City are scheduled to tackle , while will go up against .

The quarter-final matches will be completed on August 21 and 22, the semi-finals on August 25 and 26 before the final on August 30.

The draw to determine the order of matches and the final match schedule will take place at Uefa's headquarters in Nyon on 26 June.