Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atletico Madrid are set to take on Osasuna in a La Liga encounter at El Sadar on Thursday.
Beaming with confidence from their Madrid derby win against Real Madrid, Diego Simeone's men will be aiming to take advantage of a couple of games in hand as compared to the teams around them.
Whereas, currently, on a four-game winless run in all competitions, Osasuna are a mid-table side looking for their third win of the season following a goalless draw against Sevilla.
Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 28, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|El Sadar
The Spanish Primera Division match between Osassun and Atletico Madrid will be played at El Sadar football stadium in Pamplona, Spain.
It will kick off at 8:30 pm BST on September 28 in the United Kingdom (UK).
Team news & squads
Osasuna team news
Jon Moncayola and Darko Brasanac are ruled out on account of injuries, while Unai Garcia is a doubt on fitness grounds.
Sergio Herrera is likely to continue in between the sticks ahead of Aitor Fernandez, with an undeterred back four of Ruben Pena, Alejandro Catena, David Garcia and Juan Cruz.
Ezequiel Avila, Ante Budimir and Johan Mojica would continue in attack, with Raul Garcia and Kike Barja as the available options.
Osasuna possible XI: Herrera; Pena, Catena, D. Garcia, Cruz; Munoz, Torro, Oroz; Avila, Budimir, Mojica.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Herrera, Fernandez
|Defenders:
|D. Garcia, Catena, U. Garcia, Herrando, Mojico, Cruz, Vidal, Pena, Areso
|Midfielders:
|Torro, Munoz, Ibanez, Oroz, Gomez, Ru. Garcia, Barja
|Forwards:
|Avila, Budimir, Arnaiz, Ra. Garcia
Atletico Madrid team news
The visitors have a number of injury victims in Thomas Lemar, Pablo Barrios, Caglar Soyuncu, Rodrigo De Paul, Reinildo and Vitolo.
Koke played the first half in the 3-1 win over Real Madrid after recovering from a hamstring issue, and could start again in place of Axel Witsel, alongside Marcos Llorente and Saul.
The return of Memphis Depay gives Simeone a better bench strength with Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann to continue up front.
Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso; Molina, Saul, Llorente, Koke, Lino; Griezmann, Morata.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oblak, Grbic
|Defenders:
|Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta
|Midfielders:
|Witsel, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Lino
|Forwards:
|Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 21, 2023
|Atletico Madrid 3-0 Osasuna
|La Liga
|Jan 29, 2023
|Osasuna 0-1 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|Feb 19, 2022
|Osasuna 0-3 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|Nov 20, 2021
|Atletico Madrid 1-0 Osasuna
|La Liga
|May 16, 2021
|Atletico Madrid 2-1 Osasuna
|La Liga