Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch the MLS fixture between Orlando City and New York Red Bulls in the United Kingdom.

Orlando City will take on New York Red Bulls in an MLS fixture on Sunday at the Exploria Stadium.

The Lions lost their recent friendly against New England and would hope to turn around their fortunes in their campaign opener after qualifying for the championship playoffs in successive seasons.

They won the last two fixtures against the Red Bulls, as they emerged victorious in the league and then sealed an emphatic 5-1 win in the US Open Cup semi-final.

Meanwhile, Gerhard Struber's troops have not only remained unbeaten in the preseason but also boast of keeping a perfect defensive record.

In fact, they even edged out LA Galaxy 1-0 earlier in February. There is little doubt they will be raring to take the pitch to bag the three points on offer.

Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls date & kick-off time

Game: Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Date: February 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 am GMT Venue: Exploria Stadium

Where to watch Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls on TV & live stream online

Fans across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A Apple TV India N/A Apple TV

Orlando City team news and squad

Orlando City will miss Antonio Carlos with a leg injury. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

Orlando City possible XI: Gallese; Smith, Jansson, Schlegel, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena; Torres, Pereyra, Ojeda; Kara

Position Players Goalkeepers Gallese, Stajduhar, Grinwis. Defenders Salim, Schlegel, Jansson, Williams, Petrasso, Santos, Smith, Halliday, Freeman. Midfielders Araujo, Cartagena, Martins, Thorhallsson, Rivera, Pereyra, Loyola, Mohammed, McGuire. Forwards Ojeda, Gonzalez, Angulo, Torres, Kara, Enrique, Lynn.

New York Red Bulls team news and squad

Red Bulls will miss Dru Yearwood with a hamstring injury. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

New York City FC possible XI: Coronel; Duncan, Nealis, Reyes, Tolkin; Morgan, Casseres, Edelman, Luquinhas; Vanzeir, Manoel

