Origi willing to play anywhere for Liverpool after earning another chance under Klopp

The Belgian forward has figured on a regular basis for the Reds of late and is happy to continue filling whatever role is required of him at Anfield

Divock Origi is happy to play anywhere for , with the Belgian forward delighted to be back in favour under Jurgen Klopp.

The 23-year-old has not always been a regular during his time at Anfield, with loan spells taken in at and .

The first of those came before he linked up with the Reds on a permanent basis, with those on Merseyside happy for him to gain more experience in before arriving in .

Origi has, however, struggled to make his mark in the Premier League, recording just 14 goals to date.

Klopp is sticking by him, though, and has given the versatile frontman minutes in eight of Liverpool’s last nine games.

He has not always been used down the middle, but that is no issue to a man who has told the Official LFC Magazine: “It is a squad game and, like I have always said, I try to shine my light whenever I get my opportunity.

“I focus on what I can do to help the team in whatever capacity that is. I just have to stay positive. I know that we have big goals so whatever role I am asked to play, I am happy to do that.

“Of course I am ambitious and I want to play as much as possible but the most important thing is our team and the team goals.”

Origi came back into the reckoning after netting a dramatic winner in a Merseyside derby date with Everton in December.

He has helped to provide an alternative option to Roberto Firmino as a central striker, but has also been moved into a wider role when required – with an impressive performance put in on the flanks during a 5-0 mauling of .

Origi has said of his positional switches: “I loved that role. Even in the youth teams, I used to play up front and on the wing so I’m comfortable in both positions.

Article continues below

“People have maybe seen me more up front in the last couple of years but I totally love it on the wing as well.

“I enjoyed linking up with Sadio [Mane] and Mo [Salah against Watford] but of course they are top players which makes it easier for me and I think it was just about having fun.

“Being an offensive player, I like it when I have space in front of me. That’s always good and I think we turned in a really good performance that night.”