Origi unsure on Liverpool future but is 'ready' if required in Champions League final

The Belgian forward is about to enter the last 12 months of his current deal and is said to have played his way into contention for an extension

Divock Origi is unsure what the future holds for him at , as he approaches the final year of his contract, but he is “ready” to aid the Reds’ quest for glory.

The Belgian forward appeared destined to be heading for the Anfield exits when returning to Merseyside from a loan spell at in 2017-18.

He was some way down the attacking pecking order and had struggled to prove his worth since being snapped up from as a promising teenager.

Origi has, however, made an important contribution to Jurgen Klopp’s cause during the current campaign, netting crucial goals in a derby date with and European clash with .

It is now being suggested that the 24-year-old could have played his way into contention for an extension to a deal that is due to expire in the summer of 2020.

Quizzed on the possibility of landing fresh terms, Origi told Sky Sports: “That's a good question for the coach or the club.”

While unable to predict what the future will hold, the hard-working frontman is eager to make his mark in the present.

Liverpool are set to face in the Champions League final on Saturday, with Origi prepared to fill any role required of him by Klopp in the Reds’ pursuit of a sixth continental crown.

He said: “I'm ready to play whatever role the coach wants me to play.

“Everyone is excited for this final and, personally, I'll be as fit and as ready mentally as possible to do whatever I can do.”

Origi added: “In a big club like Liverpool there is always going to be big expectations.

“But as a professional you have to close that off, it's important to stay focused on the right things.

“I've experienced finals like these from the outside.

“There are a lot of talks going on, which make it good for a final, but it's something as a player you need to cut yourself off from.”

Origi is likely to have to make do with a place on the bench against Spurs, with Roberto Firmino having won his battle to shake off a muscle injury and put himself in contention for a starting berth.