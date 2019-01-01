Opponent watch: Qatar

The Lions will first play Qatar in a friendly tomorrow....

As Singapore prepares to kick-start their 2022 World Cup Qualifiers once against Yemen on the 19th of November, the Lions will first play in a friendly tomorrow.

And here are some things to note about their middle-eastern opponents:

1) are ranked 57th in the FIFA world rankings and are fifth in Asia

2) The entire team ply their trade in the Qatar top-tier, Qatar Stars League

3) They are the defending champions of the after beating 3-1 in the latest edition of the tournament

4) Singapore and Qatar have met 11 times with the latter coming out on top ten times, losing only once

5) Qatar deploys a confident passing style of play and have an abundance of sources for goals from defence to attack. Key players include Hassan Al Haydos and Almaez Ali