OPINION: Harry Edge and Marcel Kalonda setbacks timely reminder there's no substitute for youth development

There will come a time when Malaysia will no longer be able to hide behind its mixed-heritage and naturalised players.

For the past half decade or so, Malaysia has been aggresively identifying potential foreign-born footballers with partial Malaysian ancestry to represent the country at the international stage, a strategy that has also been complemented by the naturalisation of players with no direct ancestral ties.

For the most part, these mixed-heritage and naturalised Malaysian players have been a crucial addition to the Harimau Malaya roster, especially under current head coach Tan Cheng Hoe in the past two years or so. The talents of Australian-born Matthew Davies and Brendan Gan, British-born La'Vere Corbin-Ong, Singaporean-born Dominic Tan, as well as the Gambian-born Mohamadou Sumareh (the only naturalised player to have played for the country so far) have helped Malaysia performed admirably in the ongoing World Cup Asian qualification, where they now sit in second place in Group G. Since then, Kosovan-born midfielder Liridon Krasniqi has also received his identity card and passport, and is expected to receive his first ever call-up as a naturalised Malaysian player when the qualifying campaign resumes.

(l-r) Syafiq Ahmad, Sumareh, Brendan. Photo by Sports Regime

The apparent success of mixed-heritage and naturalised players' programme has also seen it included as part of the Malaysian FA's (FAM) long-term roadmap F:30, and at the moment, several more mixed-heritage overseas-based players have been identified, such as Belgian right back Dion Cools, English teenagers Jaami Qureshi and Kobe Chong, as well as American-born Wan Kamal brothers, Wan Kuzain and Wan Kuzri.

However, there have been snags in FAM's search very recently. New Zealand-born midfielder Harry Edge, who is currently playing in , has reportedly declined to represent Malaysia after all.

But most recently, just last Tuesday, July 7, the association revealed that DR Congo-born defender Marcel Kalonda, who plays for Zambian champions Zesco United, is ineligible to play for Malaysia. The 22-year old and his supposed Malaysian heritage had earlier been identified by a fan through the video game Football Manager, but FAM earlier this week denied his ancestry claims and even insinuated that the documents submitted by the player are not legitimate.

Kalonda. Photo from Zesco United

Admittedly, the mixed-heritage and naturalised players' programme is an easier way of securing the services of good players, but it must be noted that unlike other Southeast Asian nations such as the and whose diasporas across the world are big, fewer Malaysians in comparison migrate and develop roots abroad.

Sooner or later, the country is going to run out of eligible (and interested) potential overseas-born players, and will have to focus all of its effort of fielding the best players in international competitions through the time-tested way of developing them itself.

One way the FAM can start doing this is by shouldering more responsibilities in the government-run youth development project, the National Football Development Programme (NFDP). The politics and power play between the two entities can get downright comical at times, but at the end of the day, the lack of a closer working relationship between the two (as well as the change of power in the federal government) has resulted in apparent gaps in what the nationwide programme is trying to do, such as its scouting coverage and overseas-networking capabilities.

Even if the association does not want to devote its efforts to the NFDP because it is essentially not theirs, then by all means it should make its affiliates and clubs be more proactive in developing young talent. It's no news that many professional Malaysian teams only start training youth footballers (semi-)seriously at the U-19 stage, and even then the hopeful teenagers are identified through open trials instead of via a more-active scouting programme.

In the meantime, a plan to hold annual, nationwide U-13 and U-16 leagues for the pro teams that was revealed to Goal back in 2018 has seemingly fallen through, with teams made to attach their names, expertise and identity to school teams in the already-established education ministry league in 2019 instead.

Amidst the lack of serious youth development being undertaken in the country, the decision to abandon the 2020 Youth Cup (U-19) and President's Cup (U-21) competitions, ostensibly due to coronavirus concerns, too seems suspect.

Sure, Malaysian football administrators will defend the mixed-heritage and naturalised players' programme by saying that it is meant to complement youth development, but at the end of the day something that is not run properly cannot be complemented in the first place, it is merely a wound that is being bandaged.