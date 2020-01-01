Oparanozie opens Dijon goal account in victory against Yango and Traore's Guingamp

The Super Falcons striker netted her maiden competitive goal for Yannick Chandioux's team with a goal at Stade de l'Akademi

Desire Oparanozie opened her goal account in their 2-0 win over Jeannette Yango and Aissata Traore’s in Saturday's French D1Arkema encounter at Akademi EAG Stadium.

The international quit Guingamp after six years to join Yannick Chandioux's team on a two-year deal this summer.

Before the encounter, Oparanozie could not find the target in Dijon's opening 2-1 defeat at Soyaux but provided two assists in a 3-1 comeback triumph over Issy before the international break.

Despite Frederic Biancalani's 32nd-minute sending off, Dijon failed to leverage their numeric advantage over 10-woman Guingamp as both teams settled for a goalless draw at the half-time.

After the break, Oparanozie finally broke the deadlock as she scored her first goal for Dijon against her former employers with a brilliant shot from 10 metres out in the 74th minute.

Solene Barbance provided a superb cross into the area and Rose Lavaud fired beyond Guingamp goalkeeper Solene Durand for the second of the match for Dijon in the 80th minute.

However, the hosts grabbed their consolation from the penalty spot through Faustine Robert a minute from full-time, but could not deny the visitors their second win on the bounce this season.

Oparanozie, who played from the start to the finish of the encounter, has featured thrice for Dijon and contributed a goal and two assists for the side to record two wins in three matches this term.

Besides Oparanozie, Moroccan defender Salma Amani was in action for 74 minutes before she was replaced by Lea Declercq.

While Malian striker Traore lasted for 71 minutes before being taken off for Louise Fleury, and Cameroonian star Yango featured for the duration but could not help Guingamp avoid their third defeat.

With the victory, Dijon moves up to fifth on the French log having accrued six points from three matches, while the defeat means Guingamp are now 11th without a win in three games this season.

Dijon welcomes Chiamaka Nnadozie's Paris in next outing on October 4, while Guingamp will visit Girondins a day earlier.