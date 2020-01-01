Opa Nguette at the double as Metz silence Bouanga’s Saint-Etienne

The Senegal international was on target twice as the Maroons moved out of the relegation zone thanks to their win over the Greens

Metz recorded a 3-1 win over in Sunday’s outing with Opa Nguette bagging a brace.

The Maroons came into this encounter in good shape having defeated and in their last two outings.

Against the visitors, they continued with their fine form with Nguette throwing the Stade Saint-Symphorien faithfuls into ecstasy following his 44th minute strike.

More teams

His compatriot, Habib Diallo doubled the advantage in the 63rd minute – for his 13th French topflight strike of the season.

Seven minutes later, the Senegalese completed his brace with on-loan midfielder Vincent Pajot providing the assist.

With a minute left to play, the visitors registered their consolation goal through Romain Hamouma.

Article continues below

Saint-Etienne-slayer Nguette was replaced by Thierry Ambrose in the 72nd minute, while Diallo, 's John Boye and Cote d'Ivoire's Habib Maiga saw every minute of action.

#Formation 🎥 On termine la soirée en beauté avec la joie de nos jeunes messins après la qualification en Coupe Gambardella sur la pelouse de Molsheim (2-0) ! pic.twitter.com/OPlFlcFeJo — FC Metz ☨ (@FCMetz) February 2, 2020

For the Greens, international Ryad Boudebouz, Gabon's Denis Bouanga and 's Wahbi Khazri were dressed by manager Claude Puel.

Ranked 16th in Ligue 1 with 26 points from 22 outings, Metz continue their race against relegation with a visit to on Wednesday, while Saint-Etienne host Olympique the same day.