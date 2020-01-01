Onyekuru’s Monaco hold Reims as El Bilal Toure opens account

The 18-year-old Mali U20 centre-forward found the back of the net, while the Nigeria international featured for the Monegasques

El Bilal Toure opened his account in the 2020-21 season to help Stade de secure a 2-2 draw against Henry Onyekuru’s AS on Sunday.

The young striker has been turning heads since he signed his first professional contract with the Red and Whites in January.

The Mali U-20 forward made a scoring debut for the Stade Auguste-Delaune outfit against in February and bagged three goals in the campaign before the outbreak of coronavirus forced the league to be abruptly concluded.

Toure was handed a starting role in Reims’ first opening game of the season at Stade Louis II following his impressive showings last campaign.

Onyekuru, who returned to Monaco this summer after spending time on loan with , was also included in the starting XI after his convincing performances during the pre-season games.

Reims started the game impressively when Boulaye Dia opened the scoring with only five minutes into the encounter after he was set up by Toure.

The Malian youngster then got a goal of his own with a well-taken effort from outside the box to beat goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte.

The Red and Whites, however, failed to build on the fine start, allowing the Monegasques to claw their way back into the game.

Axel Disasi ignited Monaco’s comeback when he reduced the deficit in the 45th minute after benefiting from Aurelien Tchouameni’s assist.

Congolese defender Benoit Badiashile then scored the all-important equalizer in the 55th minute after he was set up by Aleksandr Golovin.

Onyekuru featured for 46 minutes before he was replaced by Sofiane Diop while Toure played for 60 minutes in the encounter.

The 18-year-old was part of Mali’s team that won the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations while Onyekuru has 11 caps for the Super Eagles since he made his debut against Togo in June 2017.

The African stars will hope to continue their impressive performances when Monaco take on Metz and Reims square off against in their next league game on August 30.