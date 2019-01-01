Onyekuru nets brace as African stars fire Galatasaray past Antalyaspor

The Nigeria international along with his African colleagues were in a spectacular form to help the Yellow-Reds clinch an easy win

Henry Onyekuru scored a brace while Sofiane Feghouli, Badou Ndiaye, Mbaye Diagne scored one apiece to help demolish Antalyaspor 5-0 in Monday’s Turkish Super Lig tie.

Feghouli opened the goal surge at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi Turk Telekom Stadium in the 17th minute of the encounter.

Onyekuru then doubled the lead in the 65th minute after benefiting from Younes Belhanda’s assist.

Three minutes later, international Ndiaye added the third and in the 78th minute the winger completed his brace.

Diagne sealed the rout in additional time as the Fatih Terim’s men returned to winning ways after their Cup loss to Hatayspor and stalemate with BB Erzurumspor.

With the emphatic victory, Galatasaray maintain their second spot in the log behind after garnering 49 points from 25 games.

They visit Bursaspor in their next league game billed for Sunday.