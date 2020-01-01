Onuachu leads scoring chart in Belgium as Genk edge Berahino's Sporting Charleroi

The Nigeria forward found the back of the net for his team in Sunday's league match at the Luminus Arena

Paul Onuachu climbed to the summit of the scoring chart in the Belgian First Division A with a goal in 's 2-1 defeat of Sadio Berahino's Charleroi.

Onuachu opened the scoring at the Luminus Arena on Sunday with his eighth goal of the season on his eighth league outing with the Blue-White.

He scored in the 25th minute but his effort was cancelled out by Burundi star Berahino, who drew Sporting Charleroi level three minutes into the second half.

A few minutes later, Joakim Maehle found the back of the net to hand Genk their third win in the Belgian top-flight this term.

Onuachu played the duration but he received a yellow card in the 82nd minute while his compatriot Cyriel Dessers watched on as an unused substitute.

Both players were part of the team that played against and a week ago during their training camp in .

's Eboue Kouassi came on as a 78th-minute substitute for Genk while Sporting Charleroi replaced Berahino in the 68th minute and winger Mamadou Fall featured for 90 minutes.

Sunday's triumph moved Genk to 10th in the First Division A table with 13 points after nine matches, while Sporting Charleroi are still second on the table with 19 points despite the loss.

Onuachu will aim to continue his fine goalscoring form when Genk visit rivals Gent for their next league match on October 26.

The Super Eagles striker is a goal short from equalling his league tally of nine goals in 22 matches last season.