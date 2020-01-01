Onomah: Fulham midfielder looks forward to first Premier League clash against Arsenal

The Anglo-Nigerian has spoken of his excitement to face the Gunners in their opening English top-flight game

midfielder Josh Onomah is looking forward to their first Premier League game of the 2020-21 season against on September 12.

The Cottagers made a return to the English top-flight following their victory over in the play-off final at Wembley.

Onomah had previously played against the Emirates Stadium outfit during his time with Hotspur, where he spent most of his career so far, before joining Fulham last summer.

The Anglo-Nigerian hopes his side can hit the ground running when they face Mikel Arteta’s men, although he admitted it will not be an easy encounter.

“Arsenal is definitely a good one to look forward to. I was at Spurs for more than 14 years and obviously, I grew to have a lot of love for the club, so playing Arsenal – from my youth days all the way up to the first team – was always a big game,” Onomah told the club website.

“I’ll definitely be taking momentum from that into the first game. They won the final and they just won the Community Shield, so they’re on top form. But we’re in one of the best leagues in the world now, so you’re going to play the best teams.

“We’ve just got to take that challenge in our stride and hopefully we’ll come off the pitch as the winning side next Saturday.

“As it’s the early kick-off, most people – if not everyone – will be watching, so we’ve got to show what we’re capable of, stamp our authority, and show that we are a Premier League club.”

Onomah has experienced Premier League action during his time with the Lilywhites, featuring in 13 games, all as a substitute.

The midfielder hopes to prove his worth in the English top-flight by delivering eye-catching performances.

“Yeah, 100 per cent. At Spurs, I made just over 10 appearances but they were off the bench, so this time around I’m looking forward to showing everyone what I can do in the Prem,” he added.

“I’ve got a point to prove and I look forward to the challenge.”

Onomah has featured for the U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 teams but he is still eligible to switch his allegiance to the national team.