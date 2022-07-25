‘You only run when you see the goal!’ - Salah the subject of cheeky dig from Liverpool team-mate Jones

The Egyptian forward has become a talismanic presence for the Reds, with his energy during games saved for when it matters most

Mohamed Salah has found the target on 156 occasions for Liverpool through 254 appearances, with Reds team-mate Curtis Jones cheekily pointing out during pre-season that the Egyptian superstar only runs when he sees the goal. That approach has served a talismanic presence at Anfield well, with three Premier League Golden Boots collected through five campaigns on Merseyside.

Records have tumbled around the 30-year-old frontman who, fresh from committing to a new three-year contract, is currently readying himself for the start of competitive action in 2022-23 and bids for more major honours.

How hard does Salah work for Liverpool?

No questions can be asked of Salah’s contribution to the Liverpool cause, with his energy during game time saved for when it matters most.

He has, however, been showing during pre-season that he is capable of putting in hard yards, with Jones joking during a training camp in Austria that an illustrious colleague is a different player behind the scenes than he is on the pitch.

“Put it on Mo” the Reds midfielder said on LFC TV before Salah quips in by telling Jones that he “killed” him during a group running session.

The 21-year-old admits defeat there but responds by saying “but then in a game I run more than him. It doesn't make sense, if you can run like that around here!”

Salah replies: “For goals, bro. That’s how you score goals!”

Jones concedes that Salah is “not wrong”, but ends the conversation by joking that “you only run when you see the goal!”

Is Salah ready for the 2022-23 season?

Salah has hit two goals through three friendly outings for Liverpool, with one more set to be taken in against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will then face Premier League champions Manchester City in a traditional Community Shield curtain-raiser at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on Saturday, with a home date against Strasbourg taken in 24 hours later.

After that, the new English top-flight campaign will begin for the Reds with a trip to newly-promoted Fulham on August 6.