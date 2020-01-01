Barca & Chelsea target Onana admits he wants to leave Ajax

Linked with a switch away from the Eredivisie, the Cameroon shot stopper said he was ready for a move

Andre Onana confirmed he wanted to leave , saying he was ready "to take a step" amid links with a move to .

Onana, 24, has starred during the past four seasons with the Eredivisie giants, where he arrived from Barca in 2015.

The goalkeeper has attracted interest from across Europe, with Barcelona, and among the clubs linked with a move for the shot-stopper.

Onana, who is contracted at Ajax until 2022, said he was ready to make a move.

"Don't get me wrong, I am very happy with Ajax and I am very grateful to the club," he told AD on Tuesday.

"It was five great years here, but now my time has come to take a step. We made that appointment last year.

"I don't yet know what will happen, but my ambitions and agreements are clear."

Earlier this month, Onana revealed Barca felt like 'home' and he would be open to a Camp Nou return .

"It's hard to say because with FC Barcelona, ​​I am still in very good relations with the president, the coaches," Onana told Canal+ Afrique.

"As I said earlier, Barca is my home. If I have to go back, I will go back. But today we are still far from it. I'm the Ajax goalkeeper and we'll see what happens at the end of the season.

"I only take care of the ball game, what happens at the stadium. The rest are my agents who manage."

Onana started out his career at youth level with Barcelona in 2010 before moving to Ajax in 2014 where he has been the mainstay since the 2016-17 season, playing 178 times in all competitions and keeping 74 clean sheets.

A potential move to Chelsea would see Onana join Ajax team-mate Hakim Ziyech at Stamford Bridge, with the Moroccan international playmaker completing his transfer to the Blues when the transfer window opens.

Goal confirmed in March that Ziyech wanted his close friend Onana to follow him to London and resist the advances of Barca and Tottenham.

The future of current Chelsea No.1 Kepa Arrizabalaga is cloudy, while backup keeper Willy Caballero has failed to establish himself.