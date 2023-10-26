Olympiakos vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Olympiakos and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham will want to make it three wins in a row in their Europa League group stage campaign when they travel to Olympiakos on Thursday. The Premier League side have won their first two matches in Group A and will face third-placed Olympiakos at the Georgios Karaiskaki Stadium.

West Ham beat Freiburg and TSC previously in the group and will be confident of getting another win. They will also want to bounce back from a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa in their most recent outing in the league.

In the 13 games Thursday's hosts have played so far this season, they have lost only one fixture and that was against Freiburg in this group.They will hope to make home advantage count and make life difficult for the Hammers.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Olympiakos vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: October 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 5.45pm BST Venue: Georgios Karaiskaki Stadium

The game between Olympiakos and West Ham will be played at the Georgios Karaiskaki Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 5.45pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Olympiakos vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Olympiakos team news

Olympiacos will have to make at least one change to their lineup. Defender Andreas Ndoj is suspended for one match due to his red card before in the previous game.

Daniel Podence, who is on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers and has already scored four goals since joining last month, will start on the left wing.

Olympiakos predicted XI: Paschalakis; Rodinei, Betsos, Porozo, Quini; Camara, Hezze; Masouras, Fortounis, Podence; El Kaabi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paschalakis, Tzolakis Defenders: Ortega, Freire, Quini, Porozo,, Biancone, Retsos Midfielders: Camara, Fortounis, Iborra, Alexandropoulos, Vrousai, Masouras, Carvalho, Biel, Hezze, Brnić, Solbakken Forwards: El Kaabi, Scarpa, El-Arabi, Jovetić, Podence

West Ham team news

David Moyes is expected to field a strong European XI to continue their winning run in the group, but there will still be alterations to the West Ham lineup, including Lukasz Fabianski coming in as the goalkeeper.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the club from London.

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Kehrer; Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Fornals, Cornet, Downes, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first ever meeting between Olympiakos and West Ham.

