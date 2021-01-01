Olunga's message to Kashiwa Reysol after Al Duhail SC move

The Kenya striker made his debut for the Qatari club in a 3-1 loss to Al Sadd on Tuesday, but thanked his former club for the opportunity

Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga has thanked his former team Kashiwa Reysol for the opportunity they gave him to play in the J1 League.

After two-and-a-half seasons, the lanky striker left the East Asian country for Al Duhail SC in and signed a three-year deal. The forward has further expressed his delight by being part of the Kashiwa family.

"It is with great pleasure that I hereby thank the entire Kashiwa Reysol family for your support for the past two and a half years," Olunga said in a general statement to the public.

"My sincerest gratitude goes to the management, the team, and the supporters. I appreciate the confidence you all showed in me and for the opportunity you provided for me to represent you on the football pitch.

"I enjoyed my stay in Kashiwa and I wish you all great success in your future endevours."

A couple of days ago, Olunga wished Kashiwa Reysol success, saying he will be open to join them in future.

"Hallo Kashiwa Reysol fans, I just want to thank you for all the support that you showed me and the club throughout my time here in Reysol," Olunga said in a video posted on Kashiwa Reysol’s Twitter handle.

"It has been fantastic to play for this beautiful club and I really enjoyed every moment of it.

"I can just hope that you continue to perform more and more and I wish the club success in all the assignments. I hope one day I can still come back and play for this beautiful team.

"So, cheers and I wish you more success in the year 2021."

The former and centre-forward made his name while with Kashiwa Reysol as he emerged their top scorer in the 2019 J2 League season with 27 goals.

He did not look back as he – after helping Kashiwa Reysol win the title in the second division – was key again in the top-tier, where he scored 28 goals in 32 games.

He emerged as the top scorer in the J1 League and was additionally voted as the Most Valuable Player of the completion, a feat no African has achieved before.

Olunga made his Al Duhail debut as they were beaten 3-1 by Al Sadd on Tuesday.