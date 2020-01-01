Olunga: Harambee Stars striker makes J1 League Team of the Month for October

In that period, the forward scored six goals – of which four of them came from two matches – as he continues to chase the Golden Boot

international and Kashiwa Reysol striker Michael Olunga has been named in the J1 League Team of the Month for October.

Olunga has been an inspirational figure for Kashiwa Reysol as he has scored 23 goals for them in the current season so far.

Although head coach Nelsinho Baptista did not include him in the squad that faced S-Pulse in the last match of October, the Harambee Star had already enjoyed a good run – in terms of goalscoring in the month to warrant his spot in the team for October.

The former Thika United and striker was on target twice when Kashiwa Reysol defeated Yokohama FC 3-0 on October 3.

He also registered a brace against Vissel Kobe on October 10 as his side picked up a 4-3 win against the league rivals. His stellar form also saw him get a goal against Shonan Bellmare on October 18 and the last goal of that month came against Gamba Osaka although Kashiwa Reysol lost the two games.

Kashiwa Reysol – ninth with 41 points from 26 games – also contributed attacking midfielder Ataru Esaka to the team of the month.

The J2 League champions were expected to be in action on November 7 but the J-League Cup game against Tokyo FC was postponed as Olunga’s coach and some teammates contracted the coronavirus.

The positive Covid-19 cases had also forced the league managers to postpone the J-League tie against Vegalta Sendai on Tuesday.

The coronavirus cases at the Japanese side has also created uncertainties within the Kenya national team.

Head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee had called up the striker alongside another four but the development at the club may make Olunga's travel impossible. Harambee Stars were expected to tap into his goalscoring form during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros twice in November.

Olunga was also not available, due to travel restrictions, for the Zambia friendly that Kenya ended up winning 2-1 in Nairobi on October 9.

October Team of the Month;

Goalkeeper: Masaaki Higashiguchi (Gamba Osaka)

Defenders: Kyohei Noborizato (Kawasaki Frontale), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Ao Tanaka (Kawasaki Frontale)

Midfielders: Yuichi Maruyama (Nagoya Grampus), Sho Inagaki (Nagoya Grampus); Attacking midfielders - Mateus (Nagoya Grampus), Hayao Kawabe (Sanfrecce Hiroshima), Ataru Esaka (Kashiwa Reysol)

Forward: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol)