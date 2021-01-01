AFC Champions League: Al Duhail SC must stay focused after Esteghlal FC draw – Olunga

The towering striker insist they still have a good chance to progress to the next stage if they stay focused and determined

Kenya striker Michael Olunga has stated Al Duhail SC must continue to perform with focus and determination after they secured a 2-2 draw against Esteghlal FC in a matchday four of the 2021 AFC Champions League on Saturday.

The Qatari giants needed the exploits of the Harambee Stars forward to snatch the draw at King Abdullah Sports City as he scored both goals, the first from the penalty spot in added time of the first half and the second in the 58th minute after rising the highest to head home a cross from Edimilson Junior.

Esteghlal, whom Al Duhail had defeated 4-3 three days ago, scored their goals through Malian forward Cheick Diabate, also from the penalty spot, in the 27th minute and Mehdi Ghayedi, in the 61st minute.

Speaking after the match, Olunga who is topping the goal scorer’s chart with six goals, believes they will qualify for the next stage if they stay focused, insisting their rivals Esteghlal and Al Ahly have also shown they are in contention.

“Both teams presented a big match and focus was clear from our side and from Esteghlal's side and achieving one point from this match is not a bad thing, and there are still two matches left for us in the competition,” Olunga told the club’s official website.

“We must continue to perform with focus and determination in order to win the qualifying slot, as the team is still in the top position of the group, but the competition in it is very fierce between us Esteghlal and Al Ahly, and this seems clear from the points difference between these clubs that still have the chance to be in the top of the group.”

On their next match against Al Shorta, Olunga explained: “The next match against Al Shorta will not be easy because it is a team that plays a very hard game, which will be dangerous for us, but my teammates are able to deal with this matter and we will work to come out with a positive result that will facilitate our mission in our last match.”

On his part, Duhail coach Sabri Lamouchi expressed his appreciation for the performance of the team's players in the battle and blamed fatigue for the draw.

“Another match brought us together with the Esteghlal team and it was exciting, but different from the first match especially regarding the chances the team had during the match,” Lamouchi told the same portal.

“Esteghlal succeeded in progress through a penalty kick and we returned to the match by a penalty kick as well, and there was a great tactical work inside the stadium, which made the display not come with the same strength as the first meeting between the two teams, which is well known as every team entered the pitch to achieve victory and not losing in order to keep its chances.

“Although we made mistakes, they are considered simple and acceptable mistakes if we look at the fatigue that affected the players as they play a match every three days.”

On facing Al Shorta, Lamouchi said: “The team has two matches remaining and we must work hard in order to enhance our top place to ensure we qualify for the next stage of the competition, and certainly we will work to restore the players to their normal physical condition before the next battle against Iraq's Al Shorta.”

The match against Al Shorta will be played on Tuesday at the same venue.