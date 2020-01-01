Okocha's best chance for African Player of the Year was in 1998 – Ex-Nigeria goalkeeper Shorunmu

The Nigeria legend is renowned for his skills during his playing career that spanned 18 years, but he missed out on continental recognition

Former goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu believes Jay-Jay Okocha was a strong contender for the African Player of the Year award and his best chance of winning it was in 1998.

Okocha was famous for his dribbling skills and creativity in the middle of the park during his 18-year career but did not get his hands on the coveted continental award despite winning the 1994 Afcon title with Nigeria and the gold medal at the 1996 Olympic Games among other club laurels.

The former PSG and Wanderers playmaker came close to winning the award in 1998, finishing in second-place before settling for third position in 2003 and 2004, behind Samuel Eto'o and Didier Drogba.

Shorunmu played with Okocha during their stint in the national team, and he believes his skills could have secured the prize for him if they were criteria.

“He's a very skilful player who knows the right time to release the ball for an attacker to score,” Shorunmu told Goal.

“The Caf awards are not just about the skills, it involves achievements from club to the national level because when you look back, players who won this award didn't come near Jay-Jay in terms of skills but their achievements with the national team made them to win that award.

“In 1994/95 when Jay-Jay was hot, there was a heated debate on who should win in a list that has Amuneke, Ikpeba, Kanu and the late Rashidi Yekini so there are criteria for this award.

“He had the best chance of winning it in 1998 because he was on top of his game then and that year was his year. Unfortunately for him, he couldn't get it.

“Every player has their destiny and probably that's Jay-Jay's destiny not to win the award.”

The former goalkeeper also recalled how the Super Eagles camp was with Okocha who had an initial misunderstanding with the late goal poacher Rashidi Yekini.

“He is a funny guy who never keeps malice,” Shorunmu added. “The team was like a family. He was encouraged by late Keshi and sometimes, he had problems with late Rashidi Yekini because he was calling for the ball and accusing Jay-Jay of delaying his pass.

“Later on, Yekini understood that he is a kind of player who loves holding on to the ball and they got along well, it was a matter of understanding.”