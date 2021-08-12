Okereke: Venezia sign Club Brugge forward on loan

The Nigeria forward is back in Italy for his maiden spell in the top-flight with Paolo Zanetti's side

Newly promoted Serie A club Venezia have completed the signing of David Okereke on a season-long loan from Club Brugge.

The Winged Lions also hold the option to hand the 23-year-old a permanent contract at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

After helping Club Brugge win the Belgian Super Cup last month with a 3-2 win over Genk, Okereke made an appearance in the Belgian First Division A opener against AS Eupen which ended in a 2-2 draw on July 25.

The Nigeria youth international who moved to Belgium in 2019, won back-to-back Belgian top-flight titles with his contribution of 13 goals in 50 league appearances.

Although they finished fifth in the Serie B table last season, Venezia were promoted to the Italian top-flight after a 20-year absence via play-offs in May.

He joins on-loan Benfica defender Tyronne Ebuehi as the second Nigeria player in Paolo Zanetti's team.

"Venezia FC is pleased to announce the signing of Nigerian attacker David Okereke, 23, on loan from Club Brugge," read a statement on the club's website.

"Okereke came through the youth academy at Spezia, before ultimately reaching the first team and making his professional debut in April 2016.

"After three seasons of increasing experience and progress, including a half-season loan at Cosenza, Okereke had a breakout season with Spezia in 2018/19, leading the team with 10 goals and 12 assists in Serie B.

"Okereke’s form at Spezia prompted a move to Club Brugge in July 2019. In his first season with the club, Okereke made 22 appearances (13 starts) and scored nine goals to help Club Brugge win the Belgian league, while also making eight appearances in the Uefa Champions League and one appearance in the Uefa Europa League Round of 32."

The Lagos-born attacker still has two years left on his contract at Club Brugge.

He was an unused substitute for the Super Eagles in an international friendly match against Egypt in March 2019, which ended 1-0 in their favour.