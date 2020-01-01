Ohale's CD Tacon to be renamed Real Madrid on July 1

Los Blancos will officially own a women's club in the coming weeks when they fully complete the takeover

Osinachi Ohale's Spanish Primera Iberdrola outfit CD Tacon will be officially taken over and renamed on July 1.



Real Madrid president Florentino Perez agreed to launch their own women’s team and moved to acquire CD Tacon, a Madrid-based team promoted to the Spanish top-flight in 2019.

Los Blancos had approved a deal worth around €500,000 for Tacon’s licence to be transferred to Real last summer, according to Spanish news outlet El Mundo.

Since the process started last June, Tacon signed various players including 's Ohale, and train and play at Real’s complex in Valdebebas.

Article continues below

More teams

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Spanish news outlet AZ reports that the July 1 date set for the acquisition completion is in place following approval of the Extraordinary Assembly of Members last September.

The launch of the club will open the door for Real to challenge city rivals and champions and for dominance in the Iberdrola from next season.

Madrid plan major changes to the Tacon set up, including bringing in top players and new technical staff as they await the decision of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on the league season.



Tacon were occupying the 10th position on the log with 23 points from 21 games before the league was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic in March.