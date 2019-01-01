'Oh my God, it will be tough' - Klopp admits Liverpool have work to do in Champions League

The Reds boss admitted that his side face a major challenge as their fate rests on the final group stage match against Salzburg

Jurgen Klopp admitted that face a tough challenge as the Reds' fate will come down to the final match of the group stage.

Liverpool settled for a 1-1 draw on Wednesday at Anfield as the defending champions were held by visiting .

The Italian side jumped into the lead in the first half, with Dries Mertens providing the goal just moments after an injury to Liverpool midfielder Fabinho.

Liverpool, who struggled to find much of a rhythm throughout the match, eventually did find an equaliser as Dejan Lovren headed home after the break.

As a result of Wednesday's matches, Liverpool enter the group stage finale, a match against Red Bull Salzburg, knowing that their spot in the knockout rounds has not been sealed.

In fact, a loss to Salzburg could send the Reds out of the competition altogether, and Klopp says that his players are well aware of the situation they find themselves in.

"In [the Napoli] dressing room they feel like they are already through and maybe they are," Klopp told BT Sport.

"Everybody here thinks, 'Oh my God, it will be tough' and it will be tough, that much is clear."

It was not all doom and gloom for the Reds, though, as Liverpool are now unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions at Anfield after falling behind.

They have won five of those matches and, although they settled for a draw on Wednesday, the Premier League leaders still remain in good spirits according to captain Jordan Henderson.

"We'd have liked to have won, of course, to finish the job [qualification for last 16] but Napoli are a good side and we could only get a point," Henderson told BT Sport.

"I think we're still in a decent position, but there's one game left and we need to go and get a win away now.

"Napoli are a good team, good players, we knew it was going to be difficult. There were obviously times when we knew we could have done better, but we played some good stuff in the second half. We were searching for the second but couldn't manage to get it.

"We keep going, we're still in a healthy position but need to get the win away now. Second half, there was only one team going to win the game, if anyone. Unfortunately, we couldn't find a winner.

"We stay confident. We've still got a job to do away but we're confident we can do that."