Ogu: Nigerian midfielder eyes European move

The 31-year-old Nigeria international is searching for club after ending his five-year stay with the Camels

John Ogu believes he has all it takes to continue his career in Europe after departing Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva.

The midfielder had a successful time with the Turner Stadium outfit where he spent five years, making 190 appearances and scoring 18 goals.

Ogu, who had previously played in Slovenia, and , won three league titles, an Israeli Cup diadem and clinched the Israeli Super Cup twice with the Camels.

The combative Nigerian midfielder, who was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished third in 2019 , is confident he can still play at the highest level.

"I've stayed physically fit and mentally ready from the Nations Cup in knowing anything is possible for me in this window," Ogu told BBC Sport.

"My agent is focused on what options there are for me and I personally just stay dedicated to getting myself in the right shape.

"I believe in myself and I know I still have a lot to offer to a club in Europe and that remains my mentality which is to be ready for top football."

Ogu featured once for at Afcon, against Madagascar, as the Super Eagles claimed their eighth bronze medal in the competition, and he is delighted with the chance to play on Africa's biggest stage.

"I got a big opportunity to win something with my country and I will never take it for granted," he added.

"We have a very good team and I believe finishing third in is a great sign of positive things to come.

"It's hard sometimes when you don't get enough chance to play, but as a patriotic footballer you can only keep working hard and be ready for any opportunity."

Ogu has made 25 appearances for the three-time African champions, featuring in the 2013 Fifa Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup in .