Real Madrid announced on Monday the transfer of one of its prominent players to the English Premier League.

In a statement on their official website, Real Madrid confirmed that Gonzalo Garcia had joined Fulham after the two clubs struck an agreement to complete the deal.

The statement added: "Gonzalo Garcia arrived at Real Madrid in 2014, when he was only 10 years old, and became part of the club over the course of 11 seasons."

It continued: "While wearing the first team's shirt, Gonzalo Garcia managed to win the FIFA Club World Cup once and the LaLiga title once."

Madrid went on: "Gonzalo Garcia always embodied the values of Real Madrid, who thanked the player for his commitment and dedication throughout the years he spent at the club."

They concluded: "Real Madrid affirms that the club will always be his home, wishing him and his family all the best in the new stage of his life."

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on X that the deal was worth a fixed fee of 40 million euros, plus a further two million euros in incentives. Real Madrid retain 30% of the player's resale value, along with the right to match any future offer to bring him back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

