Oduor’s Barnsley manager Ismael disappointed by Cardiff City goals

The Tykes were defeated for the first time under the new coach who was taking charge of his third game since arriving

Clarke Oduor's Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael has stated he was disappointed by the manner in which they conceded three goals against on Tuesday.

Cardiff City picked up a 3-0 win to record a first home victory in the Championship as Oduor's side were beaten for the first time under their new manager.

The Bluebirds got the goals thanks to Junior Hoilett's close-range finish, as well as efforts from Joe Ralls and Harry Wilson.

Neil Harris' charges had only scored two points from four home matches before Barnsley's visit.

Cardiff City went to the 11th position as Ismael’s two-match winning run was halted and Barnsley dropped to the 17th place.

Although Ismael said he was not happy with how his players conceded, he was quick to point out that they deserved at least a penalty.

"I was disappointed with the defending for the goals,” Ismael said as per BBC Sport.

“But in the first half we could have had a penalty with Patrick Schmidt and then on the counter-attack we conceded a penalty, which was also a penalty, and that changed the game.

“We didn't do enough after 90 minutes.

“A lot of things went wrong, tiredness was an issue and we had injuries which forced us to change the formation.

“It was very difficult because we weren't dangerous enough in the opponents' box. We have to analyse why it was like this and put it right for the game against Derby on Saturday.”

On his part, Cardiff manager Harris praised the players for a positive reaction.

“I can talk a lot about the goals we scored, the chances we created, the clean sheet, but I am most impressed with the reaction of my players,” Harris said.

“Obviously I was honest in my opinion after the game on the performance in the first half previously at . I was honest with my players at half-time and after the game.

“When you do that you want a positive reaction from the group and I got that.

“I thought the performance level individually and collectively was outstanding. The only frustration is that we didn't score more.”