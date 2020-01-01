Stuart Baxter - Odisha lacked quality on the ball

The Odisha FC coach suggested that fixture congestion took a toll on the performance of some of his players...

Odisha's winless run continued as they went down 0-2 against in their fourth match of the (ISL) 2020-21 on Sunday.

The Juggernauts were completely outclassed by the Islanders in the game and Odisha manager Stuart Baxter acknowledged the lack of quality on the ball.

"(There was) Certainly a mismatch in experience," said Baxter after the match. "Does that really mean it becomes a mismatch technically or tactically, no it shouldn't. I thought in the first 15 or 20 minutes, it was the same equation but a better result. After the penalty, then the mismatch became apparent.

"We played in 48 hours (after the previous game) and some of the boys were tired so maybe but what I saw in the first 50 minutes wasn't very good. At first, we went 3-5-2, pressed high, took our chances. We had three of our chances and we needed to score one of them to put some pressure on Mumbai. Because when they 2-0 up, they played without pressure. They are a technically good team and the made it look like it was a bit of mismatch."

Baxter revealed that the only pep talk he gave his players at half time was about improving their quality on the field .

"We went 2-0 down and we were very flat. The chances we had, we didn't take. We needed everybody to make that improvement in terms of their quality. I put Marcelinho on, he was carrying a shoulder injury, but I put him on at half time because I thought he would get into some pockets, some spaces. We needed an all round improvement. When you are down against a side like Mumbai City, you make sure you improve your game and manage their game as well. That makes it difficult."

The former national team coach said that his team's lack of quality separated the two teams.

"For 50 minutes there was a total lack of quality. The players played in less than 48 hours and it is very difficult to recoup properly. When we go a goal down, the confidence drains. Our lack of quality on the ball was a definite player in the game tonight."

Goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh had to leave the pitch in the first half itself after a clash with Mourtada Fall. Baxter confirmed that the custodian had suffered a concussion and did not look comfortable in the dressing room.

"Kamaljit (Singh) had a very bad concussion. He answered a couple of questions the doctor asked him but he was clearly affected by the impact. He didn't know where he was and it was a very bad concussion. In the dressing room, he looked dazed but we will take care of him and all the protocols for concussion will be followed.

The British coach is disappointed with Odisha's winless start but he believes his players can turn things around very soon.

"It will keep playing on my mind until we have our next training session and in our next training session will be one wherein we can get rid of this frustration I hope. But first up we need to give rest to players and then work on our tactical, technical game plan and then we need to make sure we come to the party. We can't keep giving others penalties and then think we can come back. We have to make sure we can turn that around and I believe the players can."