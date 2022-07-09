NYFC vs New England Revolution: Betting odds, tips & predictions

The visitors are in good form heading into the clash in New York, but they are outsiders to get the victory

New England Revolution can stretch their unbeaten run to seven games if they avoid defeat against New York City FC this week.

The visitors have won two and drawn four of their last four in MLS and can strengthen their hold on a play-off place with a positive result in New York.

NYCFC vs New England Revolution latest odds

The home team are the favourites to get the victory in the MLS clash with bet365 at 13/20 (1.65).

New England Revolution are offered at 17/4 (5.25) to make it three wins from seven and the draw is priced at 3/1 (4.00).

NYCFC vs New England Revolution first goal scorer

Valentín Castellanos is New York's top scorer with 10 goals to his name this season and is available at 11/4 (3.75) to open the scoring.

Brazilian team-mate Heber has struck four times in MLS this term and can be backed at 5/1 (6.0) to get the first goal of the game.

Gustavo Bou has scored two in his last three matches for New England Revolution and is priced at 10/1 (11.0) to break the deadlock, as is fellow forward Jozy Altidore.

NYCFC vs New England Revolution preview

New York City FC have drawn their last two matches, but were beaten in the two games before that.

They are sitting in a strong position in the Eastern Conference as just three points separate them from top spot.

Revolution, meanwhile, are in slightly better form having taken 10 points from their last six games in MLS.

The visitors are in slightly better physical condition, too, as they have no injury problems to worry about ahead of the trip to New York.

The home team are without two players, as Keaton Parks and Thiago Martins are missing through injury.

NYCFC vs New England Revolution tips and predictions

The price of 4/7 (1.57) for more than 2.5 goals may be appealing as the bet has come through in each of New York City's last four matches in MLS.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

Over 2.5 goals at 4/7 (1.57) for a 3pt stake with bet365