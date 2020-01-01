Nwakali's first La Liga start ends in defeat as Real Madrid hammer Huesca

The 22-year-old's presence was not enough to inspire the visitors against Zinedine Zidane's men at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano

Kelechi Nwakali's maiden start in ended in defeat as hammered 4-1 on Saturday.

The former U17 World Cup winner played for 57 minutes in Madrid as Karim Benzema's double and goals from Eden Hazard, Federico Valverde powered the hosts to victory.

Saturday's outing was Nwakali's third outing in the Spanish top-flight this season after he recently returned from a knock which ruled him out of action for three weeks.

Prior to his substitution, the ex- midfielder struggled to impress in the middle of the park with no shots, no key pass and no interception.

The result stretched Huesca's winless run in La Liga to eight games and they are 18th in the table with five points after eight matches.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, moved to the summit of the league standings with 16 points after seven matches, with a game in hand.

Nwakali's Huesca will be aiming for their first league win of the season when they host for their next La Liga fixture on November 7.