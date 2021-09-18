Nwakaeme with an assist as Trabzonspor extend unbeaten Super Lig start with Kasimpasa win

The 32-year-old continued his fine form in front of goal as the Black Sea Storm grabbed a crucial away win in Istanbul

Anthony Nwakaeme provided the assist for Trabzonspor's only goal in their 1-0 victory over Kasimpasa in a Turkish Super Lig encounter on Saturday.

Following a cagey first-half at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium, the Super Eagles striker helped Anastasios Bakasetas in breaking the deadlock in the 52nd minute.

Nwakaeme played the entire duration for the visitors and Gervinho returned to action after recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him out of action since August.

The Ivory Coast star came on as a 74th-minute substitute while Guinea's Fode Koita was an unused substitute.

Despite his contribution in sealing the win, Nwakaeme's scoring streak came to an end. This was after previously having scored at least a goal in each of his last four league appearances for the Black Sea Storm.

He remains Trabzonspor's top scorer with five goals in nine appearances across all competitions this term.

They sit second in the Turkish top-flight standings and they are currently level on 13 points with leaders Besiktas after five matches.

The Nigeria star will be expected to continue his fine form when Abdullah Avci's side travels to Konyaspor for their next Super Lig outing on September 23.

Earlier this season, Nwakaeme was honoured by Trabzonspor's fans with a statue that was erected in the city of Trabzon to appreciate his contributions to the club.

The 32-year-old moved to Turkey from Israeli club Hapoel Beer Sheva in 2018 and he is already in the final year of his contract in Avci's team.

In the three years spent so far, Nwakaeme helped Trabzonspor lift the Turkish Cup and the Super Cup, both in 2020.