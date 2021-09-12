The Nigeria striker earned a point for the Black Sea Storm to keep their unbeaten start to the league campaign

Trabzonspor continued his fine goalscoring run in the Turkish Super Lig with his fourth goal of the season in their 2-2 draw against Galatasaray on Sunday.

Nwakaeme has scored at least a goal in each of his four league appearances for Abdullah Avci's side this season and his 62nd-minute equaliser salvaged a point for the hosts at the Senol Gunes Stadium to stretch their unbeaten streak to four matches.

Trabzonspor found themselves behind in the first-half after Emre Kilinc's double gave Galatasaray a two-goal lead, but it was halved by Andreas Cornelius, four minutes before the break.

Later in the second half, Nwakaeme ensured the Black Sea Storm avoided defeat as he finished off Marek Hamsik's assist shortly after the hour-mark. The Super Eagles striker played the entire duration and he is three goals from equalling his personal tally of seven goals in 34 league matches last season.

Guinea forward Fode Koita was also on parade for the hosts as he was introduced for Cornelius in the 82nd minute. Galatasaray, on the other hand, had DR Congo's Christian Luyindama and Egypt's Mostafa Mohamed in action while Senegal forward Mbaye Diagne was an unused substitute.

Despite the dropped points at home, Trabzonspor are level on 10 points with leaders Besiktas after four matches while third-place Fenerbahce and fourth-place Konyaspor are also on 10 points but with a lesser goal difference.

Nwakaeme will aim to help Avci's side extend their impressive form when they visit Kasimpasa for their next league game on September 18.

A few weeks ago, Trabzonspor fans honoured Nwakaeme with a statue in the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The supporters described the 32-year-old as 'their everything' having been at the Senol Gunes Stadium since 2018.

He has scored 32 goals so far in 94 Super Lig matches and he also played a role in helping Trabzonspor win the Turkish Cup and the Super Cup in 2020.