Nwakaeme receives third career red card in Trabzonspor win over Gaziantep FK

The Nigeria international was sent off but the Black Sea Storm managed to secure all three points at Senol Gunes Akyazi Stadyumu

Anthony Nwakaeme received his third career red card in Trabzonspor’s 1-0 victory over Gaziantep FK in Saturday’s Super Lig game.

The 31-year-old was handed his 20th league appearance, starring behind centre-forward Djanini Tvaris along with Ghana international Caleb Ekuban and Tasos Bakasetas.

The Nigeria international did not, however, completed the encounter as he was given his marching orders for indiscipline.

Anastasios Bakasetas scored the only goal in the game in the 67th minute after benefitting from an assist from Flavio.

Nwakaeme, who was earlier cautioned in the 56th minute of the encounter, was sent off after receiving his second caution with few minutes left to full time.

Despite the one-man loss, the Black Sea Storm held on to their lead to secure all three points and extend their winning run to eight games.

Nwakaeme has now received three red cards since he started his senior career with Universitatea Clu in 2006.

The centre-forward got his first red card during his time with Hapoel Ra'anana in their league game against Hapoel Acre in October 2013.

The Super Eagles forward was sent off for the second time in his career during Trabzonspor’s Cup tie against Denizlispor in January 2020.

Nwakaeme has been with the Black Sea Storm since the summer of 2018 when he teamed up with the side from Israeli Premier League club Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

The forward has been delivering impressive performances for Trabzonspor since his arrival at the club, having scored 26 league goals in 71 appearances for the side so far.

In the current campaign, the attacker has found the back of the net six times and provided five assists in 19 league games.

Nwakaeme will be expected to miss the Black Sea Storm’s next league game against Istanbul Basaksehir on February 19 following the red card.

Trabzonspor are fourth on the Turkish Super Lig table after gathering 45 points from 24 games.