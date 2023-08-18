'Give him your number & clean his shirt!' - How Jordi Alba inherited Inter Miami No.18 jersey from Phil Neville's son Harvey as ex-Man Utd defender tells Taylor Twellman he has 'unfinished business' in MLS

Phil Neville has revealed that he advised his son Harvey to “give him your number and clean his shirt” once Jordi Alba requested Inter Miami’s No.18.

Legendary full-back now in America

Has linked up with Messi & Busquets

Requested favoured number in Florida

WHAT HAPPENED? The legendary Spain international full-back has become one of several marquee additions in Florida – with the Champions League and European Championship winner joining former Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at DRV PNK Stadium. Alba has favoured the No.18 jersey throughout his distinguished career to date, but had to prise that spot in Inter Miami’s squad away from the son of ex-Manchester United and England star Neville when making his way to the United States.

WHAT THEY SAID: Neville, who was sacked as Inter Miami boss a couple of weeks prior to a flurry of superstar signings being made by close friend David Beckham, has told Taylor Twellman’s Offside podcast of his discussions with Harvey – who has taken in 14 appearances for the MLS outfit – after learning that an iconic figure wanted to inherit his squad number: “About a week ago my son came home - he had taken the No.18 because it was a number I had in my career and Harvey took it. He came home and said ‘dad, Jordi Alba wants my No.18’. I was like 'what did you say? I hope you said yes' and he was like 'well...' and I almost clipped him round the head! This is Jordi Alba - give him your number and clean his shirt every day! I said if I was you I would ask him to sign his first shirt 'to Harvey, from Jordi Alba'.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neville has missed out on the opportunity to work with Messi, Busquets and Alba in Miami, but he remains determined to land another job in the United States. The former manager of the England Women’s team added on his future plans: “This country has been incredible for me. I loved coaching in the MLS. I love everything about MLS - the football, the styles. There have been many challenges. I've had brilliant experiences and this has been one of the most challenging. It's a brilliant league. I feel as though I've got unfinished business, I want to prove in MLS I can do a good job.”

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Harvey Neville is still on Inter Miami’s books for now, with the versatile 21-year-old benefiting from working with seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi on a daily basis as the Florida-based outfit seek to turn their 2023 season around in the Leagues Cup and MLS.