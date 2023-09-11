The nuclear option! England players prepared to go on strike for better pay if Lionesses' crunch talks with the FA aren't productive

England's Lionesses are ready to go on strike if crunch talks with the FA over better pay are not productive.

WHAT HAPPENED? England players are set for talks with the FA this week and are prepared to down tools if their demands are not met, according to the Daily Mail. The report claims that the Lionesses have a 'nuclear' option prepared which involves not playing for the national team if the negotiations do not go to plan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The squad were preparing to demand a pay packet of £100,000 per player ($125,000) had they won the World Cup final, but after their heartbreaking loss to Spain, they are now reportedly willing to reduce their demands to half that sum. The amount includes their share in prize money and commercial revenues that the FA earns through the Lionesses.

Ahead of the World Cup, the team expressed their unhappiness over the FA's failure to address issues related to bonus structures, while some other countries had a proper plan in place. The FA had earlier decided not to give bonuses to the players as FIFA had increased the prize money for the World Cup, which they planned to disburse directly to the players.

WHAT NEXT? The Lionesses will be next seen in action against Scotland in their opening match of the Nations League on September 12.