NPFL Wrap: Delta Force shock Nasarawa United, Plateau United hold Kano Pillars

Defeat for the Solid Miners on home soil keep them at the base of the Nigeria Professional Football League log after Sunday's games

Nasarawa United’s woeful form continued on Sunday following their 1-0 home defeat to Delta Force.

The Solid Miners were hoping to end their winless streak against the newcomers, however, they failed in that bid.

Solomon Enudi’s strike proved vital for the visitors as the Lafia-based team failed in their quest to come back in the second half.

Following their second home loss so far, they sit at the base of the top-flight log with two points from six outings.

They travel to the Akure Township Stadium on December 8 for their next outing against Kabiru Dogo’s .

At the New Jos Stadium, former champions Plateau United were held to a 0-0 draw by rivals .

The much talked about encounter failed to produce a goal as both teams produced defensive masterclasses.

This result is a setback for Plateau United, who are eyeing another league triumph or at least a return to continental football.

Despite the result, they lead the table with 14 points from six games, while Sai Masu Gida are 18th with only three points.

Elsewhere in Akure, Sunshine Stars secured a slim 1-0 win over Akwa United. After a goalless first half, the Owena Whales stepped up their game in the second half to earn their second victory.

Akwa United are ranked 16th with four points, a far cry from Sunshine Stars’ sixth position with eight points.

paid for their inability to convert their chances as they struggled to a 0-0 draw with Abia Warriors.

Adamawa United were the biggest winners with an emphatic 4-0 hammering of Katsina United.

NPFL RESULTS

Plateau United 0-0 Kano Pillars

Akwa Starlets 1-0 Warri

Rivers United 0-0 Abia Warriors

Adamawa United 4-0 Katsina United

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Akwa United

Nasarawa United 0-1 Delta Force

Wikki Tourists 1-0 Heartland