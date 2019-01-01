NPFL Violence: League Management Company slams 12-match ban on Kano Pillars captain Rabiu Ali

The influential midfielder has been severely punished for his role in the violence which greeted the Super Six fixture between Pillars and Rangers

The League Management Company (LMC), organisers of the Professional Football League ( ) have slapped captain Rabiu Ali with a 12-match ban.

Ali is being punished for his role in the violence which occurred after the NPFL Super Six matchday 4 fixture between Pillars and Enugu on Monday at the Agege Stadium.

After the final whistle in the game, Ali rushed to the referee and despite being held back by teammates, he was seen barking at the official, who had to run away before the enraged fans attack him.

According to an official statement issued by the LMC on Wednesday , Ali was charged for accosting the referee and in so doing incited others to commit acts of violence and misconduct in breach of Rule C1.3

The notice to Ali read: “Consequently, and taking into consideration your role as the captain of the team, by which your conduct is deemed to be an aggravated breach with a view to imposing more severe sanctions pursuant to Rule C19, the LMC intends to exercise its summary jurisdiction and to impose on you the following sanction: a ban from all NPFL matches and activities for a period of twelve (12) matches, commencing immediately”.

The Kano Pillars captain, who scored in the 1-1 draw against the Flying Antelopes, has been given 48 hours to accept or appeal the charges and sanctions against him in writing.