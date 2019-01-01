'Now we start a new chapter' - Klopp ready to move on from Liverpool's Champions League glory following US tour

The Reds boss is looking ahead to a new season as his side rounded out their pre-season tour of the United States with a draw on Wednesday

Jurgen Klopp is ready for talk of his side winning the title last season to be over as they rounded out their pre-season tour of the United States with a 2-2 draw against on Wednesday night in New York.

The Reds had a rough run through their US tour, struggling with injuries, poor pitches and less than stellar results across their three matches.

Losses to and were followed up with Wednesday's draw, and after the match Klopp was ready to turn the page on their Champions League winning season and start the challenge of the new campaign.

“After this trip nobody should talk to me about the Champions League trophy," he said. "We don’t carry it with us.

"Now we start a new chapter."

The mission for Klopp's side this season will be running down Premier League champions , who topped the Reds by one point to win the title last time out.

The German boss knows there is room for improvement for his club, but he's hoping Liverpool can get off to another fast start and set themselves up to be in the running throughout the season.

“He picks us piece by piece and I give you the rest of the information?" Klopp responded when asked how his team would evolve while being studied by Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

He continued: "I would be happy if we start at the similar level to last year. That would not be bad. There is space for improvement.

"It is easy to plan what you want to improve in the office but then you miss three players or four others are not there and it becomes a theoretical part of football and you have to throw the plans in the bin so often, sometimes 10 minutes before a game.

"Stability, consistency, fighting for results. It is all important. Consistency on a high level is most important.

"If we can do that again it can be annoying playing against us, and we must come again so they think when they play Liverpool or go to Anfield it is not fun.

"Last year was good and obviously we have not changed much. The boys should be there again to make the next step. They are older and more experienced.”

The Reds will now head to 's Murrayfield Stadium for a friendly against side on July 28.