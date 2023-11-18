Notts County vs Bradford City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the League Two match between Notts County and Bradford City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Notts County will be looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Crewe Alexandra when they take on Bradford City on Saturday afternoon in the League Two.

The Magpies come into the weekend looking to avoid three straight defeats having endured a slight dip in recent weeks after their fine start to the League Two campaign on their return to England's fourth tier this term.

The hosts currently sit fifth in League Two after 17 games with 30 points, three points from the automatic promotion spots.

Bradford City, on the other hand, sit 18th in League Two with just 20 points, seven above the relegation zone, amid a dismal 2023/24 campaign to date. It has not been an easy start to life at Valley Parade for recently appointed manager Graham Alexander.

The Bantams have gone four League Two games without a win, with their last three fixtures resulting in defeat, including losses at struggling Tranmere, bottom club Sutton United, and most recently to Barrow.

Notts County vs Bradford City kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm GMT Venue: Meadow Lane Stadium

The League Two encounter between Notts County and Bradford City will be played at the Meadow Lane on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12:30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Notts County vs Bradford City online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Notts County team news

Notts County boss Luke Williams has only one big injury concern to deal with currently as Matt Palmer's knee injury will keep him out for the rest of the season.

As ever, Talismanic goal-getter Macaulay Langstaff will spearhead the attack, having already notched up 11 fourth-tier goals this term after firing 41 National League goals last season to help the Magpies' promotion to the EFL. Dan Crowley and former Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick should support him in attack.

Notts County possible XI: Slocombe; Macari, Baldwin, Cameron; Nemane, Gosling, O'Brien, Jones; McGoldrick, Langstaff, Crowley

Position Players Goalkeepers: Slocombe, Brooks, Stone Defenders: Brindley, Cameron, Rawlinson, Baldwin, Adebayo-Rowling, Chicksen, Macari, Mahovo, Tipton Midfielders: O'Brien, Crowley, Austin, Randall-Hurren, Palmer, Bostock Forwards: Langstaff, Jones, Nemane, McGoldrick, Munakandafa, Morias, Morias, Gill

Bradford City team news

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander also has a couple of concerns. Liam Ridehalgh's concussion may keep him sidelined this weekend, and Kevin McDonald could miss out with a suspected thigh injury.

Bradford City possible XI: Lewis; Halliday, Stubbs, Taylor, Ridehalgh; Pointon, Gilliead, Smallwood, Walker; Cook, Smith

Position Players Goalkeepers: H. Richardson, C. Doyle, H. Lewis Defenders: L. Richards, C. Kelly, H. Rowe, A. Taylor, B. Halliday, D. Oyegoke, J. Tomkinson, C. Oduor, M. Platt, L. Ridehalgh, S. Stubbs Midfielders: J. Walker, A. Gilliead, R. Smallwood, H. Chapman, F. Jeffreys, E. Osadebe, K. McDonald, A. Pattison Forwards: R. Tulloch, C. Afoka, A. Wilson, B. Pointon, M. Derbyshire, V. Oliver, T. Smith, A. Cook

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/3/15 Notts County 1-1 Bradford City League One 28/12/14 Bradford City 1-0 Notts County League One 1/1/14 Notts County 3-0 Bradford City League One 27/11/13 Bradford City 1-1 Notts County EFL Cup 11/8/13 Notts County 0-1 Bradford City League Two

