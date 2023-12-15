Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Nott'm Forest and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following the big win over Newcastle United last weekend, Tottenham will be looking to close in on the Premier League top-four when they take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Friday.

Spurs' 4-1 win over Newcastle now sees Ange Postecoglou's men within three points of fourth-placed Manchester City, while Forest will be targeting their first league win in six games after the 1-1 draw at Wolves the last time out.

Nott'm Forest vs Tottenham kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: City Ground

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the City Ground in Nottinghamshire, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on December 15 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Nott'm Forest vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Nott'm Forest team news

With Murillo emerging as a doubt with a hamstring problem, Felipe would be in line if required, while Taiwo Awoniyi and Serge Aurier are sure to miss out through their respective injuries.

Up front, given the inclusion of Anthony Elanga and Morgan Gibbs-White in the XI, Chris Wood is likely to start on the bench again.

Nott'm Forest possible XI: Turner; Boly, Niakhate, Felipe; Williams, Kouyate, Yates, Mangala, Toffolo; Gibbs-White, Elanga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vlachodimos, Turner, Horvath, Hennessey Defenders: Niakhate, Worrall, McKenna, Omobamidele, Murillo, Boly, Felipe, Tavares, Toffolo, Williams, Montiel, Aina Midfielders: Sangare, Santos, Kouyate, Danilo, Dominguez, Mangala, Yates, Arter, Gibbs-White, Aguilera Forwards: Wood, Origi, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi

Tottenham team news

Spurs' injury absentees in Alfie Whiteman, Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ashley Phillips and Micky van de Ven remain the same.

With Eric Dier still not 100 per cent fit from his groin injury, Ben Davies should continue alongside Cristian Romero at the back.

Postecoglou started with Richarlison as the lone striker against Newcastle, with Son Heung-min switching to the left as a result. This arrangement is set to continue.

Tottenham possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Lloris, Forster, Austin Defenders: Romero, Dier, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Sarr, Lo Celso, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Gil, Veliz, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 11, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Nottingham Forest Premier League November 9, 2022 Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup August 28, 2022 Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League September 24, 2014 Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Nottingham Forest Carabao Cup March 2, 2005 Nottingham Forest 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup

