Nottingham Forest vs Southampton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

GOAL
|
Romeo Lavia Southampton 2022-23Getty
Premier LeagueNottingham Forest vs SouthamptonNottingham ForestSouthampton

How to watch Nottingham Forest against Southampton in the Premier League in the UK as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest will face Southampton in a crucial Premier League fixture at the City Ground on Monday. Both teams have plenty to play for between now and the end of the season, as they are fighting an important battle for Premier League survival.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton live on Sky Sports in the UK!

The 18th-placed Nottingham Forest have managed to win just once in their last 13 fixtures, whereas the visitors, who are rock bottom in the standings, are winless in nine games. Four of out of the bottom five teams are separated by just one point, whereas Southampton are five points below the 19th-placed Everton. Hence, nothing less than a win will do for both teams on Monday.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton kick-off time

Game:Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
May 8, 2023
Kick-off:8pm BST
Venue:City Ground

The Premier League game between Nottingham Forest and Southampton is scheduled for Monday, May 8 2023, at the City Ground.

It will kick off at 8pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channelLive stream
UKSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main EventSky GO

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Sky Sports. Streaming will be available on Sky GO app.

Team news

Nottingham Forest team news & squad

In their recent loss to Brentford, Forest duo Danilo and Brennan Johnson sustained injuries and their availability for the upcoming match on Monday remains uncertain.

The team's infirmary is currently at full capacity with Giulian Biancone, Dean Henderson, Chris Wood, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Neco Williams, Omar Richards, and Gustavo Scarpa all receiving treatment.

Whether Jack Colback and Jonjo Shelvey will be fit to return is yet to be determined.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Navas; Felipe, Worrall, Niakhate; Aurier, Freuler, Mangala, Lodi; Gibbs-White, Lingard; Awoniyi

PositionPlayers
GoalkeepersNavas, Hennessey
DefendersWorrall, Cook, Felipe, Lodi, Toffolo, Aurier
MidfieldersFreuler, Mangala, O'Brien, Arter, Cafu, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Ayew
ForwardsAwoniyi, Dennis, Surridge, Taylor, Mighten

Southampton team news & squad

Manager Ruben Selles has confirmed that defender Romain Perraud will not be able to play for the rest of the season after sustaining an ankle injury during their match against Bournemouth. The full-back was forced to leave the pitch and has since then undergone a successful surgery.

Additionally, Mohammed Salisu, Juan Larios, and Tino Livramento are also uncertain for the remaining matches, while striker Paul Onuachu is expected to be available for selection on Monday.

Southampton possible XI: McCarthy; Lyanco, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters; Lavia, Ward-Prowse; S. Armstrong, Alcaraz, Sulemana; Adams

PositionPlayers
GoalkeepersBazunu, McCarthy, Cabellero
DefendersBednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Bree
MidfieldersLavia, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Alcaraz, S. Armstrong, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Sulemana, Elyounoussi, Orsic, Djenepo, Edozie, Walcott
ForwardsAdams, A. Armstrong, Onuachu, Mara

Head-to-head record

DateResultCompetition
January 2023Southampton 0-1 Nottingham ForestPremier League
January 2012Nottingham Forest 0-3 SouthamptonChampionship
September 2011Southampton 3-2 Nottingham ForestChampionship
May 2009Nottingham Forest 3-1 SouthamptonChampionship
December 2008Southampton 0-2 Nottingham ForestPremier League

Useful links

